Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned 0.06% of Affirm worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,773,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $4.83 on Thursday, reaching $155.97. 138,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,927. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion and a PE ratio of -60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

