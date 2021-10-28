Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,730. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

