African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the September 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AGAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,602. African Gold Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

