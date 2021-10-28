AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Raised by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 151.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. AGCO accounts for 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.06. 13,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

