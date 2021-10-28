AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.750-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.75-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.76. 19,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. AGCO has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

