Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

