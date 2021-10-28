Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

AEM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 119,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

