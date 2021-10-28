Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.10.

TSE AEM traded down C$1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.93. 334,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market cap of C$16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

