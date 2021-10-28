Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $111,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $294.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day moving average of $283.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

