Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

