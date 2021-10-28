Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 87,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123,507.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,883,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,432. The company has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

