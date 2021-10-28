Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
AGI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 6,922,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,626. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
