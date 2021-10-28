Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

AGI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 6,922,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,626. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

