Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,592 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $21,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after acquiring an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 79.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

