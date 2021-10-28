Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

