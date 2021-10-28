Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $19.13 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.