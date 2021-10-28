Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,236,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,306,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after buying an additional 903,473 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

