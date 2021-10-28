Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $191.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.