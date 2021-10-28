Alchemix Hits Market Cap of $332.34 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $332.34 million and $11.23 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $433.91 or 0.00710290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00209608 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,080,009 coins and its circulating supply is 765,901 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

