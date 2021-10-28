Aldel Financial (NYSE:ADF) Trading Up 0.2%

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 46,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 77,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aldel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

