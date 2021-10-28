Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

