Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.74-7.76 EPS.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,120. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.83.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,733,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

