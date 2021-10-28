Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $315.58. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

