Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $27.41 on Thursday, hitting $631.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average is $636.02. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $417.36 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

