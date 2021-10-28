Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.