Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.10. 292,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

