Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 399,473 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,473 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.