Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,910 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of MakeMyTrip worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,315,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 160.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 675,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 248,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

