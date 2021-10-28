Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $47.33 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

