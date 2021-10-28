Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

