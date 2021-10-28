Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Celanese stock opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

