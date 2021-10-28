Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,519 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 314,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

