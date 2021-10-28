Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.61.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.12. 138,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,307. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

