Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.
NYSE ALSN traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
