AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ALVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,427 shares of company stock worth $1,524,372 over the last ninety days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AlloVir by 25,370.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 78,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

