Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $191.16

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.16, but opened at $172.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $168.08, with a volume of 16,962 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.