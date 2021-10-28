Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,927.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

