Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,183.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $12,151,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.