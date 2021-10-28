Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,450.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,077.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,924.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,554.37. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,903,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

