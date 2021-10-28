Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 50,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,083 shares.The stock last traded at $2,844.76 and had previously closed at $2,786.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,077.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

