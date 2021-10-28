Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTR opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $78.36.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

