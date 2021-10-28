Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,476. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

