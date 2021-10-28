Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 854.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.