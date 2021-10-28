Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 403,000 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Marqeta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $8,317,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $93,375,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $44,442,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $84,334,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MQ. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.