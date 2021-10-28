Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 94,378 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.10 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $175.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.