Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $10.25 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 489,498 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

NYSE CRM opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $299.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

