Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $14.93 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.32% of BigCommerce worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 276,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $4,450,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,898 shares of company stock worth $11,284,121. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

