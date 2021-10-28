Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

