Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.32% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.