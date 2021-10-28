Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

