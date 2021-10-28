Amalgamated Bank Buys 47,168 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 299.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $615.32. 27,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $617.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.